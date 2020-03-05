Mureed Abbas case: Court seeks arguments in Adil Zaman bail plea

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered respondents to present their arguments in the bail plea of Adil Zaman, prime suspect in killing of anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayyat, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The SHC heard the bail plea of Adil Zaman, the lawyer of Zara Abbas filed his papers in the court.

The court has ordered the respondents to present their arguments on March 19.

It may be noted that the Zaman had moved SHC after the trial court had rejected his bail.

On July 9, 2019, suspect Atif gunned down TV anchorperson Mureed Abbas, 34 and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide.

An anti-terrorism court had on Sept 30 dropped terrorism charges in the case and had sent the case back to a sessions court to conduct trial of accused Atif Zaman on charges of killing his two business partners.

Earlier, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon had said that Mureed Abbas’ family was receiving threats.

Speaking to media, he had said directives have been issued for provision of protection to the family of the deceased anchorperson.

The Karachi police chief said the police received a complaint about Mureed Abbas’ family receiving threats, after which directions were issued for provision of necessary security to the family.

