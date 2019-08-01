Mureed Abbas family receiving threats, says AIG Karachi

KARACHI: Television anchorperson Mureed Abbas’ family is receiving threats, says Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Speaking to media here today, he said he has issued directives for provision of protection to the family of the deceased anchorperson.

The Karachi police chief said the police received a complaint about Mureed Abbas’ family receiving threats, after which directions were issued for provision of necessary security to the family.

Elaborating his plans to reform policing in the metropolis, he said his first goal is to bring the masses and police onto the same page.

Memon stressed the need for doing away with old “Thana culture.”

If any policeman found involved in receiving extortion, he will be meted out a similar treatment as an extortionist, he said.

On July 9, a suspect, Atif gunned down Mureed Abbasi, 34 and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Clifton and is now said to be recuperating from his bullet injuries.

