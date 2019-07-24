Mureed Abbas Murder Case: Terrorism charges added to the tally of crimes

KARACHI: Media anchorperson Mureed Abbas murder case is yet to be resolved with the prime accused Atif Zaman opting to contest the allegations against him in the court of law, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) at the helm of the investigations has added charges of terrorism in the charge sheet along with the charges that existed beforehand.

The police maintains that the second person killed with Mureed Abbas, Khizar Hayyat was slain in broad daylight in front of onlookers which struck fear in the masses.

They also added that Mureed’s murder has petrified people in the media industry from trusting individuals with their hard earned money.

7 charges of the Anti-Terrorism Act have now been made part of the case and ongoing investigations and proceedings with regards to the homicide.

The IO was of the view that the double murder comes within the ambit of terrorism.

“Mureed Abbas was murdered inside a building, while another person was murdered on the road, which caused a sense of fear among the residents of the area,” he added.

On July 9, suspect Atif gunned down TV anchorperson Mureed Abbasi, 34 and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Clifton and is now said to be recuperating from his bullet injuries.1

