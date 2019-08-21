Police submit challan of Mureed Abbas murder case in ATC

KARACHI: The challan of the murder case of TV anchor Mureed Abbas and other two persons was submitted by police before the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the challan, the prime suspect Atif Zaman had claimed to get a bigger amount of money at the day of the incident and asked his employee, Usama, to return the investment of all persons.

It was stated that Zaman summoned Mureed Abbas and Umar Rehan at 8:00 pm on the incident’s day and later opened fire on the TV anchor upon his arrival. Umar Rehan suddenly snatched the pistol from Atif Zaman but the suspect and Adil Zaman, brother of Atif Zaman, attacked on Rehan to repossess the pistol.

However, Umar Rehan managed to flee from the location but followed by both suspects, the challan stated. It is revealed that the suspect Atif Zaman had telephoned Mureed Abbas and Khizer Hayat in front of his driver while his driver admitted that Zaman fired bullets on Hayat while sitting inside his vehicle.

Zaman had also created a drama of being abducted before committing the crime which was exposed after investigating his travel history.

Moreover, the wife of Mureed Abbas, Zaara Abbas, had expressed her suspicion over Atif Zaman before the occurrence of the incident and also presented an audio call recording between her husband and the prime suspect, who is allegedly involved in grabbing a bigger amount of money by various people.

Police investigators have also included statements of 35 people including eyewitnesses in the challan.

On July 9, suspect Atif gunned down TV anchorperson Mureed Abbasi, 34 and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide.

Investigation Officers working on the murder cases of anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayyat who were killed in the recent past had announced on August 9 that the case will be presented and heard in the anti-terrorism court (ATC).

The police maintain that the second person killed with Mureed Abbas, Khizar Hayyat was slain in broad daylight in front of onlookers which struck fear in the masses.

They also added that Mureed’s murder has petrified people in the media industry from trusting individuals with their hard-earned money.

Seven charges of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) have been made part of the case and ongoing investigations and proceedings with regards to the homicide.

The IO was of the view that the double murder comes within the ambit of terrorism.

