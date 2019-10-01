Mureed Abbas’s widow challenges verdict of dropping terrorism charges from case

KARACHI: Widow of anchorperson Mureed Abbas on Tuesday challenged an anti-terrorism court’s verdict of dropping down terrorism charges in the murder case, in the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported.

Zaara Abbas stated in her plea, filed through her lawyer that, Atif Zaman created terror in the city by killing Khizar Hayyat on the road and later shot dead Mureed Abbas in the office.

“The ATC dropped down terrorism charges from the case by neglecting the facts”, she said in her plea.

Mureed’s widow pleaded the court to quash the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) verdict and order to reinclude terrorism charges in the case, as the police party, which reached on the spot had also declared the incident as an act of terrorism.

Anti-terrorism on Monday had dropped terrorism charges in the high-profile murder case of anchorperson Mureed Abbas and his friend Khizer Hayat.

The court sent the case back to a sessions court to try key suspect Atif Zaman on charges of killing his two business partners in DHA on July 9.

Previously, a sessions court had sent the case to an ATC after the police added Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 to the case.

Zaman through his counsel filed an appeal before the ATC, challenging the decision to incorporate terrorism charges in the case.

