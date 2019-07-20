Mureed murder case: Eyewitness attempts suicide in Karachi    

KARACHI: An eyewitness in television anchorperson Mureed Abbas murder case on Saturday surprisingly made a bungled attempt to commit suicide, ARY News reported.

Sources said that Shahid Nadeem, the eyewitness in double murder case was shifted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) for treatment.

Hospital sources confirmed that the prime accused in double murder case, Atif Zaman’s driver Nadeem was admitted at the JPMC.

Police sources said that investigation officials had summoned Shahid Nadeem for recording his testimony in a case pertaining to the double murder of Mureed Abbas and another person but he had not appeared before the officials.

Reasons behind his suicide attempt are yet to be ascertained.

Read More: NAB asked to probe fraud involving Mureed Abbas murder suspect

Earlier on July 15, a police team investigating the murders of anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayat had approached the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to look into an over Rs1 billion fraud involving the prime suspect, Atif Zaman.

Sources had said that the probe team had written a letter to the watchdog to investigate the fraud that had come to light in the wake of the double murders.

