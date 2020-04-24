Coronavirus cases in Sindh reach 3954: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab has said 274 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Sindh during last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3954, ARY News reported on Friday.

Taking on Twitter Murtaza Wahab said, the number of the recovered patients in Sindh province now stands at 772, while so 73 people have been pronounced dead in the province, so far.

The following information is relevant to assess the situation of #COVIDー19 in Sindh as of 24th April at 8 AM: Total Tests 35589 (today 2561)

Positive Cases 3945 (today 274)

Recovered Cases 772

Deaths 73 In the last 24 hours, 42 people have recovered from corona in Sindh — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 24, 2020

Murtaza Wahab said that 2561 tests were conducted in last 24 hours whereas overall 35589 tests have been conducted till date.

Sindh government has finalized standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, only 3 to 5 people would be allowed to offer Taraweeh namaz in the Holy month in a move to curtail spread of the virus. Taraweeh congregations at marriage halls and others open places in the province would be banned.

Shopping centres and the malls would remain close and strict action would be taken against the violators. Only online business would be allowed. The businesses exempted from the lockdown would be allowed to do their business till 5:00 pm.

