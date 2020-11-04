KARACHI: The ratio of COVID-19 positive cases in Sindh has reached to 6.6 percent in last 24 hours, provincial adviser Murtaza Wahab said in a statement on Wednesday.

Murtaza Wahab, provincial adviser for information and law in a social media statement said that novel coronavirus cases are rapidly rising in Sindh.

After drop in coronavirus infections to one percent the people were thinking that the pandemic has come to an end in Pakistan, Wahab said.

But the COVID19 cases rate has increased again and “..in the last 24 hours, the number of positive cases stood at 6.6% in the province,” provincial adviser said.

He called the people to think over the grim situation, wear face masks and observe other precautionary measures.

Pakistan reported 18 more coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,867.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,313 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 337,573. Around 26,565 samples were tested yesterday.

There are a total of 14,646 active cases of the coronavirus as 316,060 patients have so far recuperated from the disease.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 147,295 cases, followed by Punjab reporting 105,197 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 39,889, Balochistan 16,000, Islamabad 20,471, Gilgit Baltistan 4,306 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 4,415.

