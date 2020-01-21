Federal govt has not proposed any names for IGP Sindh: Murtaza Wahab
KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has said the federal government has not proposed any names for the post of IGP Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.
In his statement, Murtaza Wahab said the provincial government has proposed three names for the slot of Inspector General of Police (IGP) through a letter, yesterday.
He said the federal government has not recommended any names to Sindh for the province’s top cop position and pinned hope that name of new IGP Sindh will be finalised soon.
The Sindh government spokesperson said the provincial government has requested the federal government to select a name from the proposed three officers name like Punjab and other provinces.
