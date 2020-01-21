Federal govt has not proposed any names for IGP Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has said the federal government has not proposed any names for the post of IGP Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In his statement, Murtaza Wahab said the provincial government has proposed three names for the slot of Inspector General of Police (IGP) through a letter, yesterday.

He said the federal government has not recommended any names to Sindh for the province’s top cop position and pinned hope that name of new IGP Sindh will be finalised soon.

The Sindh government spokesperson said the provincial government has requested the federal government to select a name from the proposed three officers name like Punjab and other provinces.

The provincial cabinet during an urgent meeting Wednesday (January 15) afternoon had decided to appoint a new IGP to replace Dr Kaleem Imam over alleged failure in maintaining and improving law and order.

It also demanded action against him for allegedly exceeding his authority and making irresponsible statements. Read more: Murtaza Wahab blasts PTI, defends decision to remove IG Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over the meeting, which was convened to discuss the single agenda regarding removal of the IG. Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, all cabinet members, and secretaries for home and law attended the meeting.

