KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Tuesday Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of a Covid-19 positive medic, Dr Furqan-ul-Haq.

The doctor, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Sunday morning after he was allegedly denied treatment at various hospitals in the metropolis. He was taken to the SIUT and other hospitals, but all of them said they had no beds available, according to his family.

Speaking at a press conference, Murtaza Wahab extended condolence to the bereaved family saying a committee formed to probe the matter will complete its inquiry within 24 hours and submit its report to the chief minister tomorrow.

He said the Sindh government started off preparations for a possible outbreak long before the first case emerged in the country. He added all other provinces adopted the Sindh government’s policy on containing spread of coronavirus.

“Sindh government implemented a corona strategy way before the first case surfaced on Feb 26 and a task force was set up as the government took all decisions in consultations with the task force,” he said.

He maintained the provincial government’s initiatives to combat the deadly virus won praise, which angered rivals as federal ministers issued statements targeting the Sindh government.

Their statements were aimed at diverting attention from the Sindh government’s efforts to combat the infection, he pointed out.

