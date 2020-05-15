NCOC had deferred resumption of public transport: Murtaza Wahab

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of the Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab, said that the National Command and Operation (NCOC) had deferred the decision to resume public transport due to lack of consensus between provinces, ARY News reported on Friday.

Murtaza Wahab, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Aitraaz Hai’, criticised the announcement of resuming public transport by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Sindh government’s spokesperson said that consultations had held in the previous NCOC session regarding public transport. However, the decision to resume transport had been deferred by NCOC as the provincial governments did not make consensus on it.

He added that PM Imran Khan should consult provinces again to make consensus before making such an announcement. He criticised that the premier made the announcement himself to restore public transport in a press conference.

Murtaza Wahab alleged that people could not be restricted to follow lockdown measures if the government creates confusion among masses.

He further said that the authorities have now seen how the people trashed standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19. Wahab claimed that there was no existence of lockdown in any part of the country.

He alleged that the federal government has not provided necessary medical equipment to Sindh during the last 2.5 months. The spokesperson added that whenever the province sought support from the Centre, the federal government started talking about 18th amendment.

