Murtaza Wahab rebuts rumours about schools closure in Sindh till April 1

Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has rebutted the rumours of closure of schools till April 1 in Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In his tweet, Murtaza Wahab turned down the rumours floating about closure of schools till April 1 in Sindh and termed them false.

 It is to be mentioned here that Sindh has announced the closure of educational institutions in the province till March 13 amid fears of spreading of the deadly virus.

Read more: Coronavirus: Sindh govt suspends registration of 20 schools over violating closure orders

Talking in ARY News talk show ‘Bakhabar Sawera’on Monday, Sindh’s Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that the apprehension of breaking out of coronavirus in academic institutions still persists.

The diagnosis of the disease required monitoring of a suspected case for two weeks, he said.

The education minister, however, said that no further extension in school holidays will be announced.

