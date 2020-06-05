COVID-19 death rate is low in Sindh as compared to Punjab: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: The spokesperson of the Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab, said on Friday that the province has taken timely and better steps to contain the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Murtaza Wahab said that more than 34,000 people contracted coronavirus in Sindh so far and 619 patients lost their lives, whereas, around 18,000 patients have recovered.

While comparing the statistics of COVID-19 infections of Sindh and Punjab, he said that the situation of Punjab province was different where the population is almost double from Sindh.

He detailed, The total number of coronavirus infections in Punjab is 33,144 patients which is lower than Sindh but the mortality rate is high after 629 deaths so far. There are only 7,806 patients in Punjab who have recovered from the virus and these details are present on the national dashboard of the federal government.”

The spokesperson said that the provincial government is focusing to resolve the pandemic issue instead of launching criticism. He added that the federal government has failed to provide necessary facilities to the province amid COVID-19 crisis.

“The federal government should not kept itself restricting to only issue orders to resume transport and businesses as it cannot throw out the burden of its consequences in such manner. It is not possible to blame the provincial government after releasing such orders. The leaders of federal government should also adopt the precautionary measures by themselves so the other people could follow your footsteps.”

Murtaza Wahab criticised that the infection rate was increased after easing the lockdown measures. He added that the Centre must provide assistance to all provinces including Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for bringing improvements in their healthcare system.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) statistics, the coronavirus infections have reached 89,249 including 4,896 new cases across the country while the country recorded 1,838 deaths during the last 24 hours.

Comments

comments