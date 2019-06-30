Murtaza Wahab slams govt for hike in gas prices

KARACHI: Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has criticized the federal government for increasing gas prices, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Hike in gas prices is cruelty on masses,” said Murtaza Wahab while talking to media.

He said that anti-nation policies of the government are taking Pakistan towards destruction.

“How the country will develop when prices of gas and petrol will go up on a regular basis,” he added.

The Oil and Gas Regularity Authority (OGRA) on Sunday notified hike in gas tariffs effective from July 1st (tomorrow).

Read More: Govt notifies hike in Sales Tax on CNG

The consumers of 50 units have been exempted from the increase.

The price for users consuming 100 units, has been increased from Rs127 million British thermal units (mmbtu) to Rs 300 per mmbtu.

The user consuming 200 units, will be charged Rs 530 per mmbtu instead of existing Rs 264 per mmbtu.

Moreover, the gas price for users consuming 300 units have been increased to Rs738 per mmbtu while on consuming 400 units, the consumers will have to pay a revised amount of Rs1107 per mmbtu instead of current Rs780 per mmbtu.

The price for users consuming over 400 units, has been maintained at existing 1460 per million British thermal unit (mmbtu).

The notification also announced a hike in the sales tax rate on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The new prices will come into force with effect from 1st July (tomorrow).

