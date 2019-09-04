Yasin Malik’s health condition is critical, says wife Mushaal

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Wednesday expressed severe concerns over the critical health condition of her husband, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman, Yasin Malik who is illegally imprisoned at Tihar Jail by Indian authorities.

Mushaal Hussein, while addressing a press conference alongside Kashmir Committee chairman Fakhar Imam today, said that the health condition of Yasin Malik is critical as most of his medical reports are not normal.

“I am concerned for the life and health of Yasin Malik. I cannot contact anyone including Yasin Malik in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He needed to be immediately shifted to hospital but the Indian government is deliberately avoiding to transfer him.”

“The hearing of a case against Yasin Malik is scheduled on September 11. Whereas, the Indian government and military are filing baseless cases against Yasin Malik and kept him into isolation inside the death cell of Tihar Jail. In India, the voice of Kashmiris is being suppressed against the injustice,” said Mushaal.

While addressing the media representatives, Fakhar Imam said that the world’s rhetoric on Kashmir dispute was changed after August this year.

“International media is effectively highlighting the current situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir where the New Delhi authorities are violating moral values, human rights and laws.”

Imam slammed New Delhi rulers, saying that it had adopted Nazi’s ideology and tried to modernise it for securing themselves. India has faced complete failure in its move, he added.

“It is not a common matter for organisation of a session on Kashmir dispute at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). [Indian prime minister Narendra] Modi was a butcher of Gujrat and he also got premiership by revising the same moves.”

The Kashmir Committee chairman said that Kashmiris are fearless and they are not afraid of anyone. He added, “Today, every Kashmiri is fighting against India after becoming Burhan Wani.”

