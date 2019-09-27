PM Khan’s UNGA speech exposes real face of India: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik, on Friday praised the historical speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), saying that the premier has exposed the real face of India.

Ms Mullick said that PM Khan has brilliantly presented the case of Kashmiris in UNGA as the occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into the world’s largest torture cell by India.

“Now, the responsibility comes to the global leaders and the United Nations to take effective steps against the India’s ulterior motive which would affect whole world,” she said.

Read More: Modi treating Kashmiris ‘worse than animals’: Imran Khan tells UNGA

“New Delhi authorities have faced complete failure in the occupied valley despite using all illegal tactics to torture innocent Kashmiris. The situation is worsening day by day as the shortage of food is now causing deaths there.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and urged the world to tackle climate change, money laundering, and Islamophobia besides highlighting Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

The PM told the world body that his government tried to approach India for talks before this move but the Indian side’s refusal was the factor talks couldn’t move forward.

Read More: Thousands missing in occupied Kashmir: Mushaal Mullick

“We thought it was because India’s ruling party (BJP) was running an election campaign and wanted anti-Pakistan rhetoric for its success so we backed off, then Pulwama attack happened in which a Kashmiri youth attacked Indian forces but they blamed it on Pakistan without taking into account what led a Kashmiri youngster opted to become a suicide bomber,” said the PM.

The PM added that the Indian government not only attempted an airspace violation on February 27 but Narendra Modi also boasted about it terming it “a trailer of a lengthier movie”.

He was of the view that Modi follows the Hindu-supremacist party RSS’s ideology, which was behind Gandhi’s killing and the current wave of mob lynchings in India.

Comments

comments