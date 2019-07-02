Mushtaq Sukhera to continue working as tax ombudsman till Aug 8: IHC

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench on Tuesday extended a stay order, allowing Mushtaq Sukhera to continue discharging his duty as federal tax ombudsman until next hearing on August 8, reported ARY News.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah adjourned the hearing at the request of a state counsel who sought some time to assist the court in the matter.

“There is no allegation of misconduct against the petitioner nor it’s the case of the Federal Government that the latter is incapable of properly performing duties. The injunctive order is extended till the next date fixed,” said the judge.

At the previous hearing, the IHC had issued a stay order, suspending the operation of the federal government’s notification removing Sukhera from his post.

Sukhera moved a petition in the court seeking his restoration on his post as tax ombudsman. His lawyer contended before the court that only Supreme Judicial Council could remove his client after he took oath of his office.

Mushtaq Sukhera, who served as Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab, was appointed as federal tax ombudsman by the PML-N government in 2017.

Comments

comments