Musical event in KP school costs headteacher, chowkidar their jobs

PESHAWAR: Provincial education minister suspended on Monday government school headteacher and chowkidar for allowing a musical event to take place in the school, ARY News reported.

The education minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Tarakai took notice of the musical event that was organized amid a wedding program in the government school and expressed displeasure over the incident.

A few days ago a public school in Chandan Qila, Safeed Singh Government School, saw a wedding function wherein a musical event was organized over which the provincial minister took notice.

According to the details, preliminary reports ordered by the minister found a headteacher and a chowkidar responsible for the event and recommended removing them both from their posts, which the minister approved.

For further details into the matter, the minister has constituted an inquiry body headed by the school principal which will furnish its findings within three days starting today.

Tarakai said such programs are strictly not allowed in the public school premises and that anyone found involved will face the legal consequences.

