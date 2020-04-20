Musician recreates ‘F1 experience’ on cello to get his adrenaline fix

A Spanish cellist recreated the sounds of a Formula One car engine revving on the cello and the video of his performance is making rounds on the internet.

Daniel Acebes recreated the sounds of a V10 engine of a Renault F1 car in which Spanish racer Fernando Alonso won his maiden title.

As the artist recreated the sounds, a small screen also shows Alonso driving his Renault R24 car on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the Belgium GP.

Sharing the video on Twitter Acebes wrote,” Day 31 of confinement. I already created the V10 of @alo_oficial. The worst thing is that I have studied the melody! The speed limit is a little bit high. Also losing my mind?. . One day less!”.

Día 31 de confinamiento .

.

Ya me creo el V10 de @alo_oficial Lo peor es que me he estudiado la melodía! El tope de revoluciones es un fa# un poco alto 🤭¿Vosotros que tal? ¿Tambien perdiendo la cabeza?

.

.

.

Un día menos!

.

.@RenaultF1Team @F1 @movistar_F1 @alobatof1 @Briatore pic.twitter.com/uio3B7rwQK — El Chelista(oficial) (@Chelistaoficial) April 11, 2020

Visibly distraught, the musician shared his love for racing, music and his native racer all in a single video whilst also taking a sigh of relief that he had successfully passed another day of coronavirus triggered quarantine.

