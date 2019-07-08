BHOPAL: A Muslim Bureaucrat in India is considering a name change to escape the clutches of Lynch mobs rampant in India thrashing people over religious affiliations, ARY News reported on Monday.

Concerned about hate crimes in the country, the bureaucrat from Madhya Pradesh said he wants to change his name to save himself “from the sword of hatred”.

Taking to the social networking site Twitter, Niyaz Khan expressed fears over hate crimes and mob lynching incidents in the country, stating he has been looking for a new name to hide his “Muslim identity”.

“For the last six months I am looking for a new name for this book and for myself so that I could hide my Muslim identity. To save myself from the sword of hate it is must,” Khan posted along with the cover image of a forthcoming book which he is writing being an acclaimed writer in the country with five books to his credit.

I can get away from a violent crowd by telling them a fake name if I don’t have a beard or I am not wearing a kurta, he said, adding, his brother might not be able to do the same.

“The new name will save me from the violent crowd. If I have no topi, no kurta and no beard I can get away easily by telling my fake name to the crowd. However, if my brother is wearing traditional clothes and has beard he is in most dangerous situation,” Khan said in a Twitter post.

In another tweet Niyaz also suggested that Muslim actors carrying a muslim name should also consider the prospect to save themselves from the uncalled for thrashing and lynching.

