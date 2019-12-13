Muslim countries should evolve joint strategy against desecration of Holy Quran: Qadri

AMMAN: Condemning the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in the Norwegian city of Kristiansand, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noorul Haq Qadri on Friday urged the Muslim countries to evolve a joint strategy to stop happening of such incidents in future, ARY News reported.

Addressing Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) General Council of Religious Ministers in Jordan, Qadri said that he, on the behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, assured the council of Pakistan’s full cooperation in this regard.

On the occasion, all the participants welcomed the proposal and agreed to discuss the idea in the next session scheduled in Saudi Arabia.

Read More: Pakistan lodges strong protest with Norway over desecration of Holy Quran

Earlier on November 3, the ambassador of Norway had been called to the Foreign office to convey the deep concern of the government and people of Pakistan over the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in the Norwegian city of Kristiansand.

Pakistan’s condemnation of this action was reiterated. It was underscored that such actions hurt the sentiments of 1.3 billion Muslims around the world, including those in Pakistan. Furthermore, such actions could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression.

