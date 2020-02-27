Law Minister highlights Indian persecution of minorities in meeting with US State Dept. Rep

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law, Raja Basharat on Thursday met American Advisor for Religious Minorities at US State Department, Knox Thames, ARY News reported.

The two dignitaries discussed the state of religious freedom in the province and the treatment of minorities residing in it.

The minister on the occasion said that the minorities have all kinds of religious freedoms in Pakistan which the constitution of Pakistan also provides them.

Basharat also added that those found spreading hatred or berating people on their religious choices are punishable by law and that too is also guaranteed and backed by the constitution of Pakistan.

Raja Basharat emphasised the role being played by India against their minorities and said that their partisanship was apparent and glaring.

He also said that the situation of India at this point in time is a matter of grave concern for the International community.

