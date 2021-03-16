KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal filed on Tuesday nomination papers to contest a by-election on a National Assembly seat (NA-249) in Karachi.

Speaking to the media after filing his papers, he said: “I filed nomination papers for NA-249 by-election.”

Lashing out at rivals, Kamal said political parties that won seats from the port city are unable to discern the issues facing the metropolis. The deprivations that Karachi faces today had never been witnessed in the past, he added.

He said Karachi has no voice today as people present in Parliament have failed to raise the issues plaguing the city.

With all eyes set on the vacant National Assembly seat in Karachi, the PML-N, PTI, MQM-P, PSP, ANP and other parties have announced to contest by-poll and various candidates have submitted their nomination papers.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, Miftah Ismail and Pakistan People’s Party Sindh’s President Nisar Khuhro have been among the candidates who have received nomination papers for the by-election in Karachi West district.

