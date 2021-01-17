Mustafa Kamal demands fresh census in Karachi

KARACHI: Terming the results of the National Census-2017 controversial, Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday demanded of the federal government to conduct a fresh population census in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public rally in Karachi, Mustafa Kamal said that the population of Karachi was shown less than the actual count in the census-2017. He maintained that Karachi will get 80 provincial assembly seats if the census is conducted in a transparent manner in the metropolis.

The former Karachi mayor demanded of the federal cabinet to reject the results of the National Census-2017 and recount the population in the metropolis.

Lashing out at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Mustafa Kamal said that their ministers had also given nod to the results of the controversial census. He said that the MQM-P ministers were supporting the government to conceal their corruption. Mustafa Kamal said that MQM-P was misleading the people over the issue.

Read More: Sindh takes exception to fed cabinet’s decision on census

Earlier on December 29, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan raising objection to the federal cabinet’s Dec 22 decision of approving the 6th National Census-2017.

He had stated, “That in Pursuance of Part II of the Federal Legislative List, Fourth Schedule of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Census Results of 2017 have been pending approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) since the year 2017.”

Comments

comments