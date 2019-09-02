‘Ready to sit with Mustafa Kamal, Khalid Maqbool for Karachi issues,’ says Sattar

KARACHI: Farooq Sattar has said that he is willing to sit with Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal and Convener of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in the interest of Karachi.

While speaking to media, the disgruntled political leader said, “MQM itself does not know that who is running it.”

Lambasting on the Mayor Karachi, he said Waseem Akhtar “drowned the titanic of MQM” with his acts. The concerning situation of the heeps of garbage remained unchanged in the city, “everything was a circus,” Sattar said referring to a recent episode of trading barbs between Kamal and Akhtar over Karachi’s garbage issue.

He suggested that Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and all other party members should unite for Karachi. All governmental institutions were responsible for the havoc in the metropolis following recent rains, he added.

Speaking to ARY News special transmission Karachi Sub Ka…Karachi Ka Koi Nhi, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Saturday criticized the Sindh government for not fulfilling its responsibilities in cleaning the garbage of Karachi,

He said that Sindh Solid Waste Management(SSWM) has failed completely in cleaning the Karachi garbage.

