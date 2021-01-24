KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday announced to hold a public gathering in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area next month, ARY News reported.

While addressing media after inaugurating the party office at Gulzar-e-Hijri, Mustafa Kamal said that PSP will hold a public gathering at the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi next month in February.

The former Karachi mayor, however, did not reveal the date of the public meeting.

“PSP’s public gathering next month at Sohrab Goth will be the biggest gathering of Pashtun people in Karachi’s history,” claimed PSP chairman Kamal.

Addressing a public rally held in Karachi last week, Mustafa Kamal had said that the population of Karachi was shown less than the actual count in the census-2017. He maintained that Karachi will get 80 provincial assembly seats if the census is conducted in a transparent manner in the metropolis.

Read more: Mustafa Kamal, others indicted in illegal land allotment case

The former Karachi mayor demanded of the federal cabinet to reject the results of the National Census-2017 and recount the population in the metropolis.

Lashing out at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Mustafa Kamal had said that their ministers had also given nod to the results of the controversial census.

Comments

comments