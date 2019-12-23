KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal on Monday termed the special court’s verdict in the high treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf incorrect.

Speaking to the media here, he said Article 6, which defines abrogating, subverting or holding in abeyance the country’s Constitution as high treason, should be implemented in letter and spirit and around 500 people who sided with the former president in this act should also be held to account.

Without naming the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), he said a Karachi-based party is doing politics over the verdict by giving it ethnic colour.

Mustafa Kamal urged all political parties to stop using every issue for their personal gains.

READ ALSO: PM Imran, Babar Awan discuss Musharraf treason verdict

Speaking at a rally in Karachi yesterday, MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had criticised the special court’s verdict saying that inappropriate language was used in the ruling which could not be justified.

He said the former army chief had served Pakistan and Karachiites will prove it they are standing by the true patriots of the country.

Siddiqqui said that the country could only be got united through justice but not via an exhibition of power. He termed the verdict as the contempt of the nation and expressed fear for courts to lose the confidence of the nation after the delivery of a controversial judgement.

READ ALSO: CJP Asif Saeed Khosa says he didn’t support Pervez Musharraf treason case verdict

Comments

comments