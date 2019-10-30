Mustafa Zahid advises fans to quit smoking after losing his father to it
Singer Mustafa Zahid has urged fans to quit smoking and never let their parents smoke following the death of his father.
Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old music composer shared that his father passed away a month ago due to excessive smoking.
He urged fans to stop their smoking parents even if they have to fight with them.
“It’s been a month I’ve lost my father. The doctor’s voice still echos in my ears, “His lungs have been compromised because of excessive smoking” If you have a smoking parent go to them right now, fight with them, argue with them, do whatever it takes but never ever let them smoke,” he tweeted.
— Mustafa Zahid (@Mustafology) October 29, 2019
According to World Health Organization, Tobacco kills more than 8 million people each year. More than 7 million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use while around 1.2 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.