A mutant female calf born with two heads and having four functioning eyes and two separate mouths was delivered on a farm in Indonesia’s Pondok Wuluh Village.

Many of the villagers believed that the mutant calf will bring good luck to them. According to reports, the baby cow is suffering from polycephaly and she can even clamber to her feet with help from the farmer.

Hariyanto Yanto, the owner’s nephew, said they have been giving the animal vitamins to boost her health. He added that they are all afraid that she will not be able to live long because of her condition and is put on milk and supplements.

Yanto told media, ‘Nobody knows why she was born like this but we are all saying prayers for her.’

The calf is still unable to walk but officers from the local Animal Husbandry Department told them not to worry as it can sometimes take between three and five days before newborns can stand, Dailymail UK reported.

However, he added that it could not be ascertained for how long it will live for but vets will be sent to take care of the strange calf to conduct some research to ensure its health.

