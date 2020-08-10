Mutant goat born without nose baffles villagers

A mutant goat born without nose but a pair of eyes in its mouth has baffled the villagers in India as they rushed to witness the animal born with rare genetic features.

The black and white baby goat having two eyes attached together on the inside of its mouth is born in district Muzaffarpur of the Bihar state.

A woman commenting on the appearance of the goat, whose footages have gone viral, said that she has never seen anything bizarre like this. “God knows what it is.”

The owner of the animal was quoted by media reports saying that ever since the kid was born, the people had started crowding at his house but they have refused as the animal was still in distress.

Medical experts have declared it a rare condition called Cyclopia, which occurs when the two hemispheres of the brain do not separate.

This leads to the formation of a single central cavity with one eye, or sometimes partially fused eyeballs. The eyelashes and eyelids are absent, as is any true nose.

But these animals do not survive for long.

This is not the first time that animals with rare genetic features had made round on social media.

In 2017, a baby goat drew attention on social media, for its rare genetic feature of having one enlarged eye.

The goat was born in May, and locals were left baffled after sighting the animal with a rare appearance.

Vets predicted that the goat, who also has only one ear, would die within a few days but he has defied expectations and stayed alive longer than expected.

