Mutiny in PML-N ranks, seven party MNAs to join forward block: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz facing a mutiny in its ranks as seven National Assembly members of the party in Punjab have joined hands to form a forward block, informed sources said.

The disgruntled lawmakers of the party belonging to southern and central Punjab, sources further said.

According to sources, a delegation of estranged PML-N MNAs will soon to call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI leader Tahir Bashir Cheema, is the main influence in formation of the forward block in the opposition party, sources said.

Cheema was also present during a recent meeting of Punjab Assembly members from PML-N with the prime minister, sources further said.

Prime Minister Khan has entrusted Cheema the responsibility of the development works in constituencies, according to sources.

A number of PML-N MPAs named in recent meeting with the prime minister while refuted their presence, scores of others have confirmed their meeting with Imran Khan.

Confirming his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, a PML-N MPA Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri has said it was his democratic right to discuss his constituency’s issues with the prime minister.

He said the Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab facilitated the meeting with the prime minister.

He said most of the PML-N MPAs meeting with the PM belonged to Multan region adding that he will meet the prime minister again if required and the party shouldn’t have any objection over it.

He said people being booked in false cases in his constituency and this problem only the government could solve.

Earlier, PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah said that only three or four names have surfaced with regard to the meeting and they will be held accountable.

It was reported that 15 MPAs and five MNAs of the PML-N called on PM Imran Khan.

