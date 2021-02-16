My Instagram following is 100% organic: says Aiman Khan about her 8mn followers

Aiman Khan, easily one of Pakistan’s most known faces, has taken it upon herself to lay rumors about her Instagram popularity to rest.

The star, who boasts a staggering 8 million followers on her official Instagram page, sat down with fellow actor Ahsan Khan to set the record straight and categorically refuted claims that she has bought her followers.

When asked by Ahsan whether her content is specifically curated to garner more following or if it’s all organic, Aiman Khan replied, “My Instagram following is 100% organic.”

She went on to wonder why people would even question that and clarified that she had joined the micro-blogging app when it wasn’t as popular.

“I joined Instagram when there were very few people on the app. And my followers grew progressively. I have never planned my content. There are times when I don’t even have pictures to post. I just post when I have something and that works for me,” said Aiman Khan.

The 22-year-old, who is married to actor Muneeb Butt and has a daughter, is only paralleled by another TV sweetheart Ayeza Khan, whose follower count stands at 8.1 million.

