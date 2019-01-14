My son is cancer free: Emraan Hashmi

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi on Monday announced that his son Ayaan has been declared cancer free.

In a tweet on Monday, Hashmi said his son is cancer free five years after he was diagnosed. He thanked everyone for all the prayers and wishes and added that it had been a long journey for his family.

The Indian star also expressed his love and prayers for cancer fighters all around the world. “Hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle.”

It is pertinent to note that in 2014, Hashmi’s son Ayaan was diagnosed with a rare form of Kidney cancer at the age of 3.

The actor had also co-written a book titled “The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer” along with Bilal Siddiqi to narrate the events related to his son’s illness and how it transformed his life.

