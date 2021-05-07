In a shocking revelation, Pakistani film actor Eshal Fayyaz has shared that her stepfather subjected her to sexual abuse while she was growing up.

Talking to Good Morning Pakistan host Nida Yasir, Fayyaz bravely opened up about her family dynamic while growing up, sharing that after her biological father passed away when she was barely four years old, her mother had to remarry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eshal Fayyaz (@ieshalworld)

“When I grew up a bit, my stepfather tried to rape me… he tried to rape me,” Fayyaz said to the shock of the host as well as other guests on the show, including Javeria Abbasi, Nazish Jahangir, and Ismat Zaidi.

The Kaaf Kangana actor was reduced to tears while recollecting her ordeal, further sharing, “I had enough sense back then to go and tell my mother, and it also became the reason for their divorce.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eshal Fayyaz (@ieshalworld)

“I told my mother about all of this, that he tried to rape me. Not once, twice, or thrice. When he attempted it for the fourth time, I said this is enough! I told my sister, and then we both told my mother who divorced him. She never got married again,” said Fayyaz.

Veteran actor Zaidi, who got divorced more than 20 years after her marriage, also chimed in saying that the fear of such things is one of the reasons she has not remarried either.

Watch the interview here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eshal Fayyaz (@ieshalworld)

