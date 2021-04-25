Mysterious cat killer on prowl in Mumbai, six felines attacked

MUMBAI: A mysterious cat killer is on the prowl in Bandra, an area in the Indian state of Mumbai, where already six cats have been brutally attacked in the last few days. Of the six felines targeted, three are dead while the jaws of the remaining cats are badly broken.

The cats were attacked at Chimbai road and Perry Cross road. An FIR has been lodged at the Bandra police station on Friday.

Reacting to the news, Bombay Animal Rights (BAR) activist, Vijay Mohanani, “It is horrific to see the surviving victim cats whose jaws have been so badly broken with a blunt object, that they can no longer eat anything. We suspect that some animal hater with a weapon has been silently moving around the various lanes in Bandra where the street cats are fed by local animal lovers regularly; and harming the cats at will.”

A cash reward of Rs 15,000 has also been announced by BAR to anyone who can give any leads on the identity of the culprit.

Bandra based animal feeder, Dr Jyotsna Changrani said we have urged the police to check the CCTV footage at various sites in order to find the culprit.”

Meanwhile, BAR has appealed to the public, especially the animal feeders, to stay alert and report any suspicious person or activity happening in Bandra on their phone number — 9920388000.

