Mysterious chalk markings on houses terrify entire town

NORTHAMPTON: Residents of a small and quiet town of Northamptonshire, UK are baffled and terrified after some mysterious chalk markings appear on a number of houses.

Many locals believe the marks may have been made by a fake salesman, however, normally they are associated with burglars and dog thieves in the region.

The markings were reportedly discovered by one Gemma Smallbones, who lives in Desborough. She said she spotted one of the markings after a man claiming to be an energy salesman visited her house on 21 April, according to a local media report.

“He was telling me that I was paying too much electric on my pay-as-you-go meter,” she said. “I told him that I don’t have pay as you go and I pay monthly, then he seemed to be in a rush to go,” said Gemma.

“He was acting strangely, stood really close to the pane of glass in my front door like he was looking through it, he didn’t step back when I opened the door,” she added.

Gemma added that the supposed salesman made her feel uncomfortable and she wanted to get rid of him. But after he had left, Gemma found the white chalk marking outside her house and felt scared about her dogs.

