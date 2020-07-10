WATCH: ‘Mysterious creature’ spotted in Chinese lake

In a terrifying incident, a mysterious 10-foot creature has been spotted in a Chinese lake, sparking speculations of ‘legendary monster’.

According to the details, the incident took place in Henan province, when some villagers spotted a slim-shaped ‘mysterious creature’ lurking in the pond today in Luoyang city.

They filmed what they suspected to be a ‘mysterious’ beast swimming around the reservoir. The villagers thought it could be a legendary lake monster.

Later, they shared the footage of the eerie scene with local media. The video shows the supposedly mystical animal moving up and down in the water at a fast speed, Mail Online reported.

Though it has yet been officially identified, some web users have claimed the ‘creature’ in the video to be a crocodile or water snake. Others have suspected it to be a shoal of fish.

One commenter wrote: ‘This is a group of fish swimming together. I see it all the time.’

