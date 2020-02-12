Mysterious hand in ancient photo freaks people out  

If you haven’t seen the ghost yet, check out the ancient photo that was taken more than 100 years ago.

The picture went viral on social media after a woman Lynda posted it on website Belfast Live. The image depicts a group of girls who worked in a factory.

Lynda said, “Great to see an old photo of my Granny, in the by-gone years photo, when she worked at the mill. She was Ellen Donnelly and she is fourth on the right in the second row down. My dad has this photo at home… a family ghost picture!”

A mysterious hand can be seen clearly on Lynda’s grandma’s shoulder.

It is not clear who the hand belongs to, as all the girls seem to have their arms crossed and there is no one standing on the side of the woman from which the hand seems to be coming from, Yahoo news reported.

Lynda said, “I don’t really believe in ghosts but there have been a few odd going-ons around this photo, so I hope this doesn’t cause any more!”

