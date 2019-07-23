GHOTKI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar has won the electoral battle of Ghotki’s NA-205 by-polls after getting 89,180 votes, according to the unofficial/unconfirmed results.

Independent candidate Ahmed Ali Mahar managed to secure 72,499 votes in the by-election.

The polling time for the by-election in NA-205 Ghotki constituency concluded at 5:00 pm. The polling that began at 8 am in the morning and continued till 5 pm without any break. Both the candidates cast their votes and met with each other inside the polling station.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had established a control room in the ECP Secretariat to receive complaints regarding polling.

The control room would receive polling day complaints from 8 am to 6 pm at ECP, said a press release.

Earlier the ECP had deferred by-election at NA-205-Ghotki from the scheduled date of July 18 to 23 July. The ECP had delayed the election for five days due to a case challenging the candidacy of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar in Sindh High Court.

NA-205-Ghotki seat fell vacant due to the death of Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar on May 21 due to cardiac arrest.

