KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will reach Karachi on April 24 (Saturday) to lead the election campaign of PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail, quoting sources, ARY News reported.

PML-N Karachi has constituted committees for the welcome of the party’s central leader.

The PML-N vice president will hold rallies in different areas of NA-249 constituency and the main public gathering will be held at Bismillah Chowk of Baldia Town area of Karachi.

The district returning officer (DRO) appointed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced that the election would be held as per the schedule on April 29.

The ECP has made final arrangements for the by-polls on the seat vacated by Senator Faisal Vawda on the day of his election as a member of the Upper House of the Parliament and in the next two days, the ballot papers would be handed over to the election commission.

Moreover, the ECP has further issued a notification, directing political parties to wind up all political activity in the constituency 48 hours before the polls and warned that anyone found violating it would be punished with imprisonment.

According to DRO, the process of printing the ballot for by-poll has been completed and ballot papers would be handed over to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) within 2 days in strict security of police and rangers.

Names of 30 candidates have been printed on ballot paper including banned TLP’s candidate.

The by-poll in the constituency is scheduled for April 29 and the electioneering in the constituency will culminate at midnight of 27 and 28 April.

It is pertinent to mention here that major political parties including PPP, PTI and MQM-P have asked the ECP to delay the polls in the constituency citing COVID-19 situation and other reasons.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail and PSP’s Mustafa Kamal had, however, opposed the postponement of by-elections in letters written to the ECP.

