KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) returning officer issued a public notice on Friday, asking candidates intending to contest by-election on a National Assembly seat (NA-249) in Karachi to submit their nomination papers.

According to the notice, candidates can submit their papers from March 13 to March 17, following which a final list of candidates will be unveiled. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on March 25 while appeals against rejection or acceptance of papers could be filed on March 29 and decision on these would be announced on April 6.

Also Read: ECP announces schedule for by-election in NA-249 Karachi

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers until April 7 and election symbol will be allotted on April 8. Polling for the by-election will be held on April 29.

The NA-249 seat fell vacant after PTI leader Faisal Vawda resigned as member of the lower house of Parliament to contest elections for Senate.

Also Read: Cabinet Division de-notifies Faisal Vawda as federal minister

Meanwhile, PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking to delay the by-election on NA-249. He said the fasting month of Ramazan is expected to commence from April 13, due to which it would be impossible for candidates to run campaign for the by-poll.

Comments

comments