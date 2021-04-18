NA-249: ECP issues warning to PTI’s Haleem Adil for violation of code of conduct

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday served a warning to PTI MPA and leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh over violation of the code of conduct during NA-249 by-poll electioneering, ARY News reported.

The ECP also issued a notice to another PTI MPA Shahzad Awan.

According to the ECP, the PTI MPAs visited the constituency and participated in the election campaign of Mr Amjad Afridi – contesting candidate of PTI for NA-249 by-election.

“Video clips available with ECP showing your participation in the election campaign, which is tantamount to violation of the code of conduct,” reads the warning letter issued by ECP.

The ECP warned PTI MPAs to desist themselves from visiting the constituency and taking part in the election campaign.

“In case of violation, a legal action shall be taken under section 234 of the Election Act, 2017,” warned ECP.

The NA-249 seat had fallen vacant after Faisal Vawda of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) resigned from the National Assembly for his Senate seat. In the 2018 general elections, Vawda had defeated PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif in the constituency with a narrow margin.

The by-election in the NA-249 constituency will be held on April 29.

