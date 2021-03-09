NA-249 by-poll: Miftah Ismail says PDM yet to announce support for him

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sindh secretary-general and former federal minister Miftah Ismail said on Tuesday that PML-N has allocated him a ticket for the NA-249 by-poll, ARY News reported.

Talking in the ARY News program 11th hour, Miftah said that he will be PML-N’s candidate from NA-249 but Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has yet to announce support for him.

In the 2018 general polls, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Vawda had defeated PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif from the constituency with a narrow margin.

After Vawda’s resignation, the PML-N is confident to win the constituency easily after gaining support from the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s component parties, particularly the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and the Awami National Party.

In the by-polls held in the past two months, the PML-N and PPP supported each other in constituencies in various provinces.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a five-member parliamentary board for the upcoming NA-249 Karachi by-poll.

The court has, however, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide the matter of submission of an allegedly false affidavit by Vawda along with his nomination papers for the July 2018 polls.

The parliamentary board has been formed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to award a ticket to a candidate for the upcoming by-poll on NA-249 after Faisal Vawda submitted his resignation.

Federal minister Ali Zaidi, PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman and former opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi have been included in the board.

The last NA-249 election was a close contest, with Vawda securing 35,344 votes to defeat Shahbaz, who polled 34,626 votes.

