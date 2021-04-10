DASKA: The polling time for the by-election in NA-75 Daska by-election concluded at 5:00 pm and counting of votes is currently underway in the constituency, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the polling started at 8 am and continued till 5pm without any break. As many as 360 polling stations had been set up for the polls in the constituency where 4,94000 registered voters exercised their right to vote.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of 10 polling stations, PTI’s Ali Asjad Malhi is in the lead with 2233 votes. PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar is behind with 1966 votes.

LIVE UPDATES

Polling station 160 unofficial results

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 179 votes

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 152 votes

Polling station 345 unofficial results

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 170 votes

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 165 votes

Polling station 244 unofficial results

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 321 votes

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 163 votes

Polling station 84 unofficial results

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 280 votes

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 244 votes

A close contest is expected between PTI’s Ali Asjad Malhi and PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar in NA-75 Daska by-polls.

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine armed men associated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) near the polling station during the by-election in NA-75 Daska.

The armed men were taken into custody by Satra police over violation of Section 144 in Aguchak area of Daska, slapped by the district administration to ensure law and order during by-poll.

Police said that the arrested persons included PML-N and PTI workers. Kalashnikovs, two pistols, a rifle were recovered from the arrested persons while two vehicles of the accused were also seized by the police.

Firdous Awan served show-cause notice

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday issued show-cause notices to Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior vice president Chaudhry Saleem over the violation of the election code of conduct during NA-75 Daska by-poll.

Show-cause notices were served to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Chaudhry Saleem over the violation of the election code of conduct and both of them have been asked to submit their response within 48 hours.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Chaudhry Saleem visited the constituency on April 9, (yesterday) and violated the code of conduct by announcing a development package worth Rs500 million, while Dr Firdous in her press conference, yesterday, had also violated the ECP’s code of conduct by announcing development package for the constituency, a day before the by-poll in NA-75 Daska.

On Feb 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-Daska constituency over alleged rigging and irregularities.

In a letter to the Election Commission, Nosheen Iftikhar had expressed concern over bogus voting at 100 polling stations with the help of presiding officers and the non-installation of cameras.

