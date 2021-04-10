DASKA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar on Saturday clinched victory on a National Assembly (NA) seat in hotly-contested Daska by-polls, according to unofficial results.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 360 polling stations, PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar secured 111220 votes as compared to the runner-up, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, who bagged 92019 votes.

The polling started at 8 am and continued till 5pm without any break. As many as 360 polling stations had been set up for the polls in the constituency where 4,94000 registered voters exercised their right to vote.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz congratulated supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on the party’s victory in NA-75 by-polls.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے نائب صدر اور پنجاب اسمبلی میں قائد حزب اختلاف حمزہ شہباز کا ڈسکہ انتخاب میں فتح پر اظہار تشکر اللہ تعالی کا شکراداکرتے ہیں جس نے عوام کی فتح کا سورج طلوع کیا الحمداللہ، آج عوام اور ووٹ جیت گیا، ووٹ چور سلیکٹڈ مافیا ہار گیا

Police on Saturday arrested nine armed men associated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) near the polling station during the by-election in NA-75 Daska.

The armed men were taken into custody by Satra police over violation of Section 144 in Aguchak area of Daska, slapped by the district administration to ensure law and order during by-poll.

Police said that the arrested persons included PML-N and PTI workers. Kalashnikovs, two pistols, a rifle were recovered from the arrested persons while two vehicles of the accused were also seized by the police.

Firdous Awan served show-cause notice

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday issued show-cause notices to Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior vice president Chaudhry Saleem over the violation of the election code of conduct during NA-75 Daska by-poll.

Show-cause notices were served to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Chaudhry Saleem over the violation of the election code of conduct and both of them have been asked to submit their response within 48 hours.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Chaudhry Saleem visited the constituency on April 9, (yesterday) and violated the code of conduct by announcing a development package worth Rs500 million, while Dr Firdous in her press conference, yesterday, had also violated the ECP’s code of conduct by announcing development package for the constituency, a day before the by-poll in NA-75 Daska.

On Feb 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-Daska constituency over alleged rigging and irregularities.

In a letter to the Election Commission, Nosheen Iftikhar had expressed concern over bogus voting at 100 polling stations with the help of presiding officers and the non-installation of cameras.

Polling station 01 unofficial results

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 331 votes

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 212 votes

Polling station 51 unofficial results

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 183 votes

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 166 votes

Polling station 58 unofficial results

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 123 votes

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 46 votes

Polling station 73 unofficial results

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 534 votes

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 178 votes

Polling station 84 unofficial results

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 280 votes

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 244 votes

Polling station 97 unofficial results

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 241 votes

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 176 votes

Polling station 160 unofficial results

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 179 votes

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 152 votes

Polling station 202 unofficial results

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 227 votes

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 74 votes

Polling station 225 unofficial results

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 179 votes

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 77 votes

Polling station 244 unofficial results

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 321 votes

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 163 votes

Polling station 247 unofficial results

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 306 votes

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 72 votes

Polling station 254 unofficial results

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 311 votes

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 141 votes

Polling station 255 unofficial results

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 179 votes

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 77 votes

Polling station 256 unofficial results

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 276 votes

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 220 votes

Polling station 259 unofficial results

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 229 votes

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 60 votes

Polling station 345 unofficial results

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 170 votes

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 165 votes

Polling station 352 unofficial results

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar: 254 votes

PTI’s Asjad Malhi: 184 votes

