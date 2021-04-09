NA-75 by-polls: PML-N candidate demands ECP to install CCTV cameras

DASKA: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to install CCTV cameras during NA-75 Daska by-polls, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PML-N candidate Nosheen Iftikhar sent letters to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Returning Officer (RO) to demand the installation of security cameras.

Iftikhar said that security cameras have not yet installed on the main street of Daska and surveillance cameras are necessary for holding peaceful and transparent elections. She urged ECP to ensure the installation of the surveillance cameras.

Read: SC upholds ECP decision to hold re-polling in NA-75 Daska

She claimed that she got information regarding some presiding officers (POs) who have been asked to cast bogus votes against the opponents. She expressed suspicions that her political opponents could cast bogus votes in more than 100 polling stations.

Nosheen Iftikhar also asked the election commission to keep a close eye on the voting process for stopping the bogus votes besides appointing officers to monitor presiding officers (POs) in all polling stations.

Meanwhile, security has been put on high alert at the 47 highly sensitive polling stations of the NA-75 Daska. The police have taken the control of the 47 polling stations, which have been declared highly sensitive by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Read: ECP announces fact-finding inquiry into Daska by-poll fiasco

Furthermore, the Rangers personnel would be deployed inside and outside the highly sensitive polling stations, tomorrow, the ECP said.

The ECP in its directions to the presiding officers has asked the presiding officers to send a picture of Form-45 while announcing the results to the ECP and the returning officer. The picture must be taken in the presence of the polling agent of the political parties.

The POs have been directed not to wait for the submission of the results if the network is down, he or she should immediately reach the returning officer’s office and submit the polling record in time.

On Feb 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-Daska constituency over alleged rigging and irregularities.

