ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution unanimously praising the efforts launched from the Chinese authorities to tackle novel coronavirus that has claimed over 1000 lives in the neighbouring country, ARY NEWS reported.

The resolution was tabled by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Asif.

The resolution reads that the Pakistani government and masses stand alongside the Chinese government and public in the testing times. “We fully support the efforts from the Chinese president to control the coronavirus and the entire Pakistani nation remains committed to lending any sort of help in this regard,” it said.

The resolution also expressed its gratitude towards the Chinese government for supporting Pakistani students and other citizens stranded in the virus-hit neighbouring country.

Earlier, China on Tuesday “highly” appreciated a Senate of Pakistan’s resolution expressing full solidarity and support to the country in its fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang speaking at a daily briefing here said: “China highly appreciates the resolution passed by the Pakistani side.”

“China and Pakistan are iron-clad friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners with a tradition of mutual assistance,” he, said, adding this resolution stands as further testament to the unwavering friendship between the two countries and peoples.

“It shows once again that we, as a community with a shared future, can always rely on each other in difficult times,” the spokesman said.

China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan and other members of the international community to combat the epidemic and contribute to global public health, he reiterated.

Comments

comments