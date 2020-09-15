NA approves Anti-Terrorism (third amendment) bill 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism (third amendment) bill 2020 on Tuesday sailed through the National Assembly after it was brought forward before the lower house of the Parliament through a motion, ARY NEWS reported.

The bill was not included in the assembly’s agenda and the opposition parties staged a protest after it was introduced as a supplementary agenda during the proceedings.

The anti-terrorism bill is aimed at introducing new applications of investigation techniques during the probe. The investigation officer would probe regarding the laundered money within 60 days after permission from the concerned court.

The new technique included probing the transactions using secret operations, probing the telecommunication, and other computer-related devices of the accused.

The probe into the matter could be further extended for 60 days after approval from the concerned court.

It is pertinent to mention here that a joint session of the Parliament has also been summoned on Wednesday (tomorrow) for the passage of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-related legislation.

According to the details, the joint session has been summoned at 4:00 pm on Wednesday after the opposition-led Senate blocked a move to pass bills pertaining to the FATF.

Ahead of the Parliament’s session, a meeting of the Standing Committee of Senate on Interior Affairs has been summoned to get the approval of the FATF-related bills from the body.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on September 06 directed his Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan to delay the sessions of National Assembly and Senate on FATF-related bills for a week

