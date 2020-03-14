NA bodies’ meetings postponed amid coronavirus fears

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday postponed all the scheduled meetings of the house’s bodies for unidentified period amid coronavirus fears, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of NA, the speaker has postponed all the scheduled meetings of standing committees, parliamentary, special, public accounts and sub-committees for unidentified period.

He maintained that the meetings were postponed due to rising cases of novel coronavirus. The spokesperson said that the notices have been issued in this regard.

Earlier in the day, two more persons had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), authorities confirmed.

As per details, the first was reported from Islamabad, while the second case detected in Sindh. According to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) officials, a 30-year-old woman had been tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The patient from the capital had travelled from the US to Pakistan a few days ago.

The officials had further added that the woman’s condition was critical and she had been placed on a ventilator.

