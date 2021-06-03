NA body approves anti-rape bill 2020   

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to ensure speedy trial of rape cases with woman and children as victims, the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Law and Justice approved Anti-Rape bill 2020, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the NA Standing Committee on Law and Justice also gave its node to Criminal Law Amendment bill 2021. Talking to journalists, the law minister said that the rapist will be chemically castrated under the Criminal Law Amendment bill 2021.

The NS standing committee also approved the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2021 under which the government is authorized to re-appoint prosecutor general.

Earlier on May 6, President Arif Alvi had authorized sessions courts to hear rape cases under Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance.

The approval had been granted to session courts till the establishment of special courts across the country to hear rape cases. Dr Arif Alvi had also approved the appointment of two additional judges in the Balochistan high court and thirteen others in the Lahore High Court.

The president had also approved 90 days reduction in the sentence of prisoners on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr. That reduction will not be applicable to prisoners involved in heinous crimes.

